Highway 236 set for full closure until mid-June

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans announced Wednesday the full closure of Highway 236 beginning on Monday at 8 a.m. to help repair damages caused by the winter storms.

The lower parts of Highway 236 will be closed around seven miles north of the junction with Highway 9 in Boulder Creek. Messages and directional signs will be placed to let drivers know of the closure.

"Travelers intent on reaching Big Basin Redwoods State Park will travel to where Upper Hwy. 236 connects with Hwy. 9 at Waterman Gap and will continue south to reach the Park entrance," per Caltrans.

This closure is expected to last until mid-June, and a clearer opening date will be announced as work continues.

Two locations of highway settlement occurred on Highway 9 between post miles 7.1 and 7.3 because of the winter storms. "Minor paving was performed to correct the road on a temporary basis to allow the highway to reopen," said Caltrans.

Cracking has now started at the temporary repair location. A geo-reinforced embankment will be placed as part of the repairs.