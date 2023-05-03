City of Monterey approves four marijuana dispensaries within city limits

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey continues to plant the seeds to grow the cannabis industry in the city.

A discussion between council members Tuesday laid the framework for three potential pot shops, a cannabis delivery service, and multiple testing labs.

The council voted to move forward with four locations and agreed to add an additional location on North Fremont. They also chose to add up to five annual cannabis-related events at the fairgrounds.

The city plans to finalize its plan by sometime in 2024.