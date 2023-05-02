Two antisemitic incidents reported at UC Santa Cruz, students celebrated Hitler’s birthday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has had two reports of antisemitism on and near campus.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, April 20, when the school was informed that a group of students were gathered to celebrate Adolf Hitler's birthday.

"They sang happy birthday and ate cakes adorned with hateful and horrific symbols," said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Success Dr. Akirah Bradley-Armstrong.

The second incident took place on Friday when a student found an antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ flyer on their car’s windshield. The flyer had degrading claims about Jewish people and LGBTQIA+ people.

We unequivocally condemn these – and all – antisemitic and anti-LGBTQIA+ actions. They are at odds with our Principles of Community and, as such, will be addressed accordingly. The on-campus incident has been referred to student conduct for follow up and adjudication. Likewise, we are reaching out to Santa Cruz city officials to ask for their support and collaboration to address the concerning flyers reported downtown. These disturbing incidents follow a national trend of increased antisemitic rhetoric and violence. Whatever the purpose and wherever they take place, we reject any and all acts of antisemitism. Our Jewish community members and our LGBTQIA+ community members are an integral part of our Banana Slug family, and we stand with them against all such acts of hate. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Success Dr. Akirah Bradley-Armstrong

The university also added that white supremacy has no place on campus. Nor do actions that are intended to degrade, dehumanize, or intimidate another based on identity.

The university did not say whether anyone was caught or whether any punishment was given for these hateful actions.