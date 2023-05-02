The Bay meets LA: Warriors fans in Santa Cruz Prepare for Game 1 against Lakers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bay meets LA for the first time in 20 years.

The Golden State Warriors are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight for Game 1 at the Chase Center.

This is the first time since 1991, it’s the Bay Area versus Southern California.

Fans in the Santa Cruz area are getting excited for the big game for the western conference semifinals.

“It should be a good game. I think the Warriors look pretty hot. Steph’s been pretty hot. Lately, Draymond is doing good, and obviously, Klay Thompson," said Warriors fan, Leon Guzman. "I think he’s going to have a good series this year against the Lakers.”

All-Stars Steph Curry and LeBron James will face off in the postseason for the fifth time. Four of those times, Curry’s team has walked away victorious.

The only series loss was in 2016 when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead with a record-best 73-9 regular season.

We did reach out to the Santa Cruz Warriors to see if they are having a watch party for the game tonight, and they are not, but they are planning to host watch parties later in the series.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.