Monterey County opens up additional housing for people in Pajaro 

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Elia Avila and Pedro Sosa haven't been able to live in their home for the past month and a half.

"It was a complete loss," said Avila."The house got completely destroyed."

Avila said her home is not livable anymore after the levee breached along the Pajaro River, causing floodwater to overtake the town.

Avila and her family had to stay at the fairgrounds for some time. They found safety at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds -- otherwise, they'd have nowhere else to stay. "We are grateful for the Red Cross because they were the ones who took us to the emergency shelter," said Avila. "We can't complain."

Avila, her husband, and her daughter came to Pajaro Park to apply for Monterey County's temporary housing.

A program that helps Pajaro evacuees living at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds transition into a hotel temporarily.

"We're grateful because they're going to help us out but sad because we won't be able to go back home," said Avila.

Pajaro evacuees have until May 4th to apply for temporary housing at Pajaro Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monterey County has accepted 65 applications.