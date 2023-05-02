CHP: Deadly crash near Castroville caused by driver making unsafe movement into other lane

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Update: May 3, 2023, at 2:45 p.m.- CHP has released new details in a crash that left one person dead on Highway 1 Tuesday night.

CHP said at around 5:28 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was driving south on Highway 1 in a 2016 Cadillac. At the same time, a 50-year-old man from Watsonville was driving a 2021 Ram going northbound on Highway 1 south of Highway 183.

For an unknown reason, the Cadillac made an unsafe turning movement to the left and entered the northbound lane, said CHP. This caused the Ram to hit the Cadillac's right side.

The woman suffered major internal injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center for treatment but died of her injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, per CHP's preliminary investigation.

CHP-Monterey investigating deadly crash near Castroville

At least one person is dead after a crash near Castroville Tuesday night.

CHP Dispatch would only confirm officers were on the scene investigating a fatal crash but couldn't provide additional information.

The crash happened at the Highway 1 and 183 intersection just outside of town around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.