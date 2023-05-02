California Rodeo Salinas and Big Week Bull Riding tickets on sale Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tickets for the California Rodeo Salinas and Big Week Bull Riding will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Rodeo fans can purchase tickets online or in person at the Salinas Sports Complex Ticket Office at 1034 North Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for the Big Week Bull Riding are $15 for select children’s grandstand seats, $35 for adult upper grandstand tickets, $46 for adult lower grandstand seats, and $64-$69 for box seats (for all ages) depending on location.

For the California Rodeo Salinas, tickets are $12 for children ages 2 to 12, $20 for adults, and $25 for adult grandstand seats and box seats start at $33 per seat

Entry passes for the Coors Banquet Bull Xing Cantina for Wednesday, July 19th, and Friday, July 21st, will be available online on May 4th at 10 a.m. The Bull Xing entry and Big Week Bull Riding or California Rodeo Salinas tickets will be a combination ticket with a five-person limit per purchase.

It is $55 for Wednesday, July 19th, and $40 for Friday, July 21st, fees not included. This will grant you general admission and admission into the Coors Banquet Bull Xing Cantina. There is no cover charge for the Bull Xing Cantina on Thursday, July 20th, or Saturday, July 22nd.

Monster Jam tickets for June 18th and the Big Week Kick-Off Concert tickets that will feature Little Big Town on July 14th are on sale and you can buy tickets at the door.

You can find parking and clear bag policy information here.