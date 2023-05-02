34-year-old Los Gatos man dies after all-terrain vehicle hits retaining wall and rolled over

LOS GATOS, Calif, (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz confirmed that a 34-year-old Los Gatos man died on Monday night after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving hit a retaining wall and rolled over.

Officers responded to a crash at a residence on Mar Vista Court near Highland Way around 6 p.m. James Richard Jatho was operating a 2021 Honda all-terrain vehicle at a residence on Mar Vista Court.

CHP says for reasons unknown the Honda reversed and crashed into a retaining wall and the vehicle rolled over onto its side.

Jatho sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP says that Jatho was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.