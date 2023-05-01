Three arrested with three ghost guns in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Greenfield Police were conducting probation and parole compliance checks throughout the city and ended up arresting three people after a traffic stop on the 50 block of South El Camino Real.

The driver Eduardo Martinez, 21, and passengers Junior Cerna, 21, and Antonio Sylvestre, 20, were stopped. Silvestre attempted to run from police and tried throwing away a loaded 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun," said police. Silvestre was quickly captured and taken into custody, police added he was on probation.

Cerna was also arrested and was carrying a loaded 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun" in his waistband. Martinez had a 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun" under his seat and was also arrested, said police.