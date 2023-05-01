Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 10:58 AM

Three arrested with three ghost guns in Greenfield

Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Sunday, Greenfield Police were conducting probation and parole compliance checks throughout the city and ended up arresting three people after a traffic stop on the 50 block of South El Camino Real.

The driver Eduardo Martinez, 21, and passengers Junior Cerna, 21, and Antonio Sylvestre, 20, were stopped. Silvestre attempted to run from police and tried throwing away a loaded 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun," said police. Silvestre was quickly captured and taken into custody, police added he was on probation.

Cerna was also arrested and was carrying a loaded 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun" in his waistband. Martinez had a 9mm Glock-style "ghost gun" under his seat and was also arrested, said police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content