South El Camino Real opened after underground pipe installation in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Public Works Department announced they finished installing an underground pipe running across South El Camino Real on Monday.

The roadway is now open.

"Although the roadway is open, we want to remind everyone that there is still construction going on in the area. We advise all drivers and pedestrians to remain alert and cautious of personnel and machinery," said Greenfield Police.

Teh construction will be between two school zones and in a business district. Drives are advised to follow traffic rules to ensure safety.