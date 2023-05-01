Pajaro Businesses See Mixed Results from Cash Mob Event

PAJARO, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The city of Pajaro is slowly getting back to the way things were. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Felipe Hernandez said things went well this weekend.

“Really good success, you know,” Hernandez said. “The goal was to really, you know, kind of twofold, get people to spend money here and borrow to help out the businesses. Kind of a startup, you know, kick off because that's what it takes to startup these businesses.”

Santa Rosa Bakery is one of the businesses that saw a positive turnout. Almost like how things used to be according to owner Art Veliz.

“So this past weekend was a little bit better for us,” Veliz said. “We were almost close to a normal weekend for regular sales.”

Not only was Veliz excited to reopen his business, but also be able to serve food to his local community.

“Oh, it's great. It's great,” Veliz said. “And, you know, it's not just enjoying food. It's also you know I think people that we know lost a lot in the community as well. People telling us their stories about what's going on, you know, caring for us and we care for them.”

Veliz is thankful to the leaders like Hernandez for making events like this.

“So, you know, we have our regulars and it's great to have new people come in and hopefully enjoy our product as well,” Veliz said. “You know, maybe they'll be future customers, we’ll see.”

But Hernandez wants to make sure future events like this are advertised on all platforms.

“Social media is the key, but we would like to partner up with television stations to do public, you know, public announcements as well,” Hernandez said. “If there's a way to do that, we would love to do that as well.”

Veliz told KION that since reopening revenue has gotten better day by day reaching about 65 to 70 percent.

More cash mob shopping events like this will happen in the future according to Supervisor Hernandez. We’ll make sure to keep you updated as those announcements come in.