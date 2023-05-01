Skip to Content
Northbound Highway 101 in Soledad to close for four consecutive nights for bridge rehabilitation work

Crews working on bridge rehabilitation work on Northbound Highway 101.
Caltrans District 5
Crews working on bridge rehabilitation work on Northbound Highway 101.

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you are traveling northbound on Highway 101 in South Monterey County, there will be a major traffic jam starting on Monday May 8th.

Caltrans will be making a full closure of northbound US 101 due to bridge rehabilitation work in Soledad.

A full closure of northbound US 101 in Soledad will be in effect as follows from May 8th until Thursday May 11. The closure hours will be from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

During the closure, drivers on northbound US 101 will be directed to exit the highway at the first Soledad exit (Exit 302). They will be able to continue north on Front Street through the city of Soledad and can get back on Northbound Highway 101 using the Moranda Road on-ramp.

Crews will be applying a layer of polyester concrete to the bridge deck. There are no other overnight closures scheduled as part of this project to rehabilitate the bridge deck and bridge rail.

Travelers can expect delays of 10 minutes. CHP Monterey will be on hand to assist with traffic control.

In the following weeks, crews will be returning in subsequent weeks to apply final paving and striping with work expected to be completed on the bridge in late May depending on weather condtions.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

