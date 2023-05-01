Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for California residents who were affected by recent winter storms and floods

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Californians who have lost work as a result of the winter storms that took place in February and March may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance according to FEMA.

Residents who live or work in Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne Counties may be eligible for assistance courtesy of the California Employment Development Department.

Self-employed, unemployed and part-time workers may also qualify.

FEMA officials said that residents who were unable to reach their place of business due to the storms may also apply for the program.

To file a claim, you can apply online here or Call 1-800-300-5616, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The deadline to file an application for unemployment assistance is May 15.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the California Employment Development Department.