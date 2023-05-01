Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:01 AM

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for California residents who were affected by recent winter storms and floods

FEMA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Californians who have lost work as a result of the winter storms that took place in February and March may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance according to FEMA.

Residents who live or work in Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne Counties may be eligible for assistance courtesy of the California Employment Development Department.

Self-employed, unemployed and part-time workers may also qualify.

FEMA officials said that residents who were unable to reach their place of business due to the storms may also apply for the program.

To file a claim, you can apply online here or Call 1-800-300-5616, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The deadline to file an application for unemployment assistance is May 15.

The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is funded by FEMA and operated by the California Employment Development Department.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content