28-year-old man killed in Abbott Street crash identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MAY 3, 2023, AT 10:11 AM- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified the man that was killed in a crash on Abbott Street Monday.

The man was identified as Joseph Zavala, 28, from Salinas. CHP said the crash happened around 5:52 a.m. when a semi began to accelerate when Zavala rear-ended his 2012 Honda Accord into a trailer at a high speed.

CHP says this crash is still under investigation.

28-year-old male driver dies in Abbott Street crash after rear-ending a semi-truck

UPDATE ON MAY 1, 2023, AT 2:58 PM- Salinas Police confirmed that a 28-year-old male driver has died after he crashed his car into a semi-truck on southbound Abbott Street on Monday morning.

Officers said the crash happened around 5:52 a.m. A semi-truck with two trailers was in the southbound lane on Abbott Street when he just received a green light.

The semi began to accelerate when the 28-year-old driver rear-ended his 2012 Honda Accord into the trailer at a high speed. The crash led to a closure in both directions of Abbott Street and Harris Road for several hours.

The 28-year-old driver was transported to a local trauma center, later dying from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and corporative with officers at the scene.

The Salinas Police Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

Abbott Street reopened after driver sustains life-threatening injuries

Salinas Police advises drivers that Abbott Street is now reopened at Harris Road.

There was closure for several hours in both directions after a major injury crash.

Salinas Police said a driver rear-ended a tractor-trailer and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.