28-year-old male driver dies in Abbott Street crash after rear-ending a semi truck

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON MAY 1, 2023 AT 2:58 PM- Salinas Police confirmed that a 28-year-old male driver has died after he crashed his car into a semi truck on southbound Abbott Street on Monday morning.

Officers said the crash happened around 5:52 a.m. A semi-truck with two trailers was in the southbound lane on Abbott Street when he just received a green light.

The semi began to accelerate when the 28-year-old driver rear ended his 2012 Honda Accord into the trailer at a high speed. The crash lead to a closure in both directions of Abbott Street and Harris Road for several hours.

The 28-year-old driver was transported to a local trauma center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semitruck was uninjured and corporative with officers at the scene.

The Salinas Police Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

