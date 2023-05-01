24-year-old Los Banos woman dead after vehicle hits tree on Highway 152

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 24-year-old Los Banos woman has died after the vehicle that she was in hit a tree on eastbound Highway 152 just west of Bloomfield Avenue near Gilroy early Monday morning.

CHP Hollister-Gilroy said that the Monterey Communications Center were advised of a solo vehicle crash around 3:58 a.m.

A 23-year-old Los Banos woman was driving a 2014 BMW 328i on eastbound Highway 152 just west of Bloomfield Avenue at approximately 65 miles per hour.

CHP says that the driver made an unsafe turning movement which caused her to lose control of the BMW. The driver drove onto the south shoulder of Highway 152 and crashed into a tree.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and transported the 24-year-old female passenger to the San Jose Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

CHP Hollister-Gilroy says that the use of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both were determined not to be a factor in this crash. If you have any more information about this crash, contact CHP Hollister-Gilroy at (408) 427-0700.