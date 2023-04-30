Seaside High student selected as a member of the National Youth Orchestra 2

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Seaside High School senior student received an honor of a lifetime on Sunday afternoon.

Andrea Chavez who plays bass for Seaside High School's orchestra has been selected as a member of the National Youth Orchestra 2 for the 2023 season. The National Youth Orchestra 2 only invites six to seven bassists from across the country to participate in the program.

Chavez will spend the month of July in New York City rehearsing and preparing to perform in Carnegie Hall. As part of the youth orchestra, Chavez will go on to represent the United States on tour in the Dominican Republic.

Chavez will graduate from Seaside High School on June 2nd. During her freshman year, she started taking lessons with renowned chamber player Aleksey Klyushnik.

Chavez has been playing the double bass for six years. She is currently in the advanced orchestra class at Seaside High School under teacher Jessica Baudot.

She has been part of the Youth Music Monterey County honors orchestra for four years. Andrea currently serves as a member of the chamber group at Youth Music Monterey County, which is a group that focuses on bringing music into the community.