Salinas Fire to host a fire master plan virtual town hall

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire Department will be hosting a fire master plan virtual town hall that will be taking place on Wednesday night.

The town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Salinas Fire wants to hear community feedback on multiple items which include improvements to response times for emergencies and if they are meeting the community's expectations of them.

If you cannot attend the virtual meeting, there will be a recording of the meeting available on the City of Salinas YouTube channel.

The Zoom link for Wednesday night's meeting is available here.