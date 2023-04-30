Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:43 AM

Salinas Fire to host a fire master plan virtual town hall

Salinas Fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire Department will be hosting a fire master plan virtual town hall that will be taking place on Wednesday night.

The town hall will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Salinas Fire wants to hear community feedback on multiple items which include improvements to response times for emergencies and if they are meeting the community's expectations of them.

If you cannot attend the virtual meeting, there will be a recording of the meeting available on the City of Salinas YouTube channel.

The Zoom link for Wednesday night's meeting is available here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content