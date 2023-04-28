Skip to Content
“Shop Pájaro” event being held to help struggling businesses after flooding

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- An event is being held from Friday until Sunday to promote shopping locally and contribute to Pájaro's recovery. 

Many businesses in that community are just reopening their doors after the damage caused by the flooding when the Pájaro River levee failed in mid-march. 

Business owners tell KION they're struggling to recover because they have not received resources from their insurance companies and hope to get a boost with the help of the community.

"I think it's not going to be enough, but now we watching that more people are coming here.  There is more enthusiasm, and people are coming more often. That is the best part," said Estebanez.

