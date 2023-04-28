Man arrested for attempted homicide in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with an attempted homicide at 11:40 p.m. Thursday in Los Gatos.

Deputies arrived for a report of a shooting on the 17500 block of Old Summit Road. They found a person with life-threatening injuries, and the victim is still receiving ongoing treatment at the hospital.

John Joseph, 26, was taken into custody for attempted homicide, said deputies. Deputies added they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.