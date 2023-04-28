Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:40 PM

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital approves line of credit to fight to stay open

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The fight to keep the only hospital in San Benito County continues. 

The fate of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is still up in the air.

The san benito health care district voted to obtain a line of credit to stay financially afloat. 

The hospital says current projections show a return to critical financial levels in September. 

They've received some early cash advances, those won't be available later this year. 

Hazel Hawkins is still working to secure a long-term financial partner. 

As a last resort, the hospital might have to cut services if they're unable to reduce expenses or find a partner. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content