Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital approves line of credit to fight to stay open

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The fight to keep the only hospital in San Benito County continues.

The fate of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is still up in the air.

The san benito health care district voted to obtain a line of credit to stay financially afloat.

The hospital says current projections show a return to critical financial levels in September.

They've received some early cash advances, those won't be available later this year.

Hazel Hawkins is still working to secure a long-term financial partner.

As a last resort, the hospital might have to cut services if they're unable to reduce expenses or find a partner.