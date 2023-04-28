Skip to Content
By
Published 3:06 PM

Convict arrested at hotel room after gun is found in Monterey

Monterey Police Department

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Police made an arrest Friday morning at a hotel room near the 2100 block of North Fremont Street after a man on probation was found with a firearm.

Police arrived at 6:23 a.m. for reports of a disturbance after a man was seen holding a gun. Officers found and contacted Julio Banda and Keochan Johnson at a hotel. The room was searched once officers realized that Johnson had an active misdemeanor warrant for her arrest for drug possession and was on probation.

A handgun was found inside the room, and Banda was determined to be the owner of the gun. Banda was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The past disturbance involving Banda and the firearm is still under investigation, said police.

