Big Sur International Marathon to force partial closure of Highway 1

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Big Sur International Marathon is forcing partial closures of Highway 1 on Sunday.

Highway 1 will be closed from the Big Sur Station to just past the finish line at Rio Road. This closure will be from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Message and directional signs will be placed to alert drivers.

Caltrans said that only emergency vehicles and scheduled CHP-led caravans are allowed during the closure. If traveling is necessary during that time, drivers can join the caravans.