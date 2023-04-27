Two Greenfield 8th graders return lost keys

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two Greenfield 8th graders show that doing the right thing is never a bad thing.

Angel Hernandez (In the red sweater) and Alex Sanchez (In the LOBOS sweater) are students from Vista Verda Middle School. Angel's father said they were riding their bikes when they found keys on the ground.

They spotted mailboxes in the area, so they tried using the keys to open them, and one did. They used mail from that mailbox to determine the address where the keys belonged.

That's when a ring.com doorbell captured the boys returning the keys.

The homeowner responded to a post made about the boys on social media, saying they waited for a "long time before I realized they were in front of my door. Absolutely good kids." The boys then placed the keys in a secure location.

The homeowner then realized one of the boys was wearing a South County Skills Academy Lobos sweater and contacted the main organizer to help her reward the boys for a good deed.

The boys have yet to come back and be properly thanked for their everyday heroics.