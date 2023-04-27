San Benito County Sheriff’s Office collecting feedback using Axon’s MY90 Feedback Tool

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be using My90 which is a new community engagement tool from Axon.

The tool will be used to engage the public, collect feedback, and improve outcomes following service calls.

Community members will be allowed to the My90 tool that provide valuable input for the Sheriff's Office while maintaining their privacy.

"We are proud of our new partnership with Axon and are confident this feature will enhance our connection with the community we serve," San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said in a statement. "Transparency and accountability are part of the foundation we have built here."

Law enforcement agencies use My90 to better understand the impact they are having within their communities, from what is working well to what needs extra attention.

"“We know that this type of feedback can build trust, strengthen relationships, and improve safety and we admire San Benito County SO’s commitment to using this feedback to serve their community," Kona Shen, Axon’s VP and GM of My90 said in a statement.