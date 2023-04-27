Popular Mexican-American Rapper killed in Soledad Jail

Officers at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad are investigating the death of one of its inmates-- Jaime Brugada Valdez. Valdez is also known as the rapper MoneySign Suede.

He was found with stab wounds after being unaccounted for during a routine count. Medical staff performed life-saving measures but he passed away 5 minutes after he was found.

He was serving 2 years and 8 months for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with a conviction of a violent felony.

Originally from Los Angeles, Valdez was an up and coming rapper with a quarter million followers on Instagram and over 7 million Youtube views on his most popular music video.