Police: Elementary school girl shot and killed in Salinas, was “not an intentional act”
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they found an 11-year-old girl was found with a single gunshot wound, who later died on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and the fire department arrived on the 1600 block of Georgetown Way for a call of a juvenile needing medical attention at around 6:30 p.m. That's when officers found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Salinas Police detectives, as of Friday, "do not believe this was an intentional act." and there is no further threat to the community.
Police added that a gun was recovered from the scene.
KION asked, since this incident was deemed "non-intentional," how was an elementary school girl near a loaded firearm? Furthermore, will anyone be charged with her death?
Salinas Police answered by saying, "This incident remains under investigation, and any outcomes will be determined as a result of the investigation's findings."
There are no further details at this time.
The Alisal Union School District learned this morning about the passing of a 5th grade student who attended Creekside Elementary. Upon conducting an investigation, the Salinas Police Department determined the child’s death not to be an intentional act.
Our hearts extend to the student’s family and friends, students and staff, as the Creekside community processes and copes with this tremendous loss. Creekside and Alisal Union School District offer sincere condolences to the family during this very difficult time. We ask the Salinas community to keep this family in your thoughts in the coming days, weeks and months as we mourn the loss of a member of the Creekside Cougar family.
Alisal social workers and counselors, along with a team from across the district, arrived on campus this morning to comfort and support students and staff. During this terribly difficult time, the Alisal Union School District Board of Trustees, the Superintendent and the entire Alisal family are filled with compassion and sympathy for our entire Creekside Elementary School family. Please keep them in your heart today.Alisal Union School District