Police: Elementary school girl shot and killed in Salinas, was “not an intentional act”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they found an 11-year-old girl was found with a single gunshot wound, who later died on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and the fire department arrived on the 1600 block of Georgetown Way for a call of a juvenile needing medical attention at around 6:30 p.m. That's when officers found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Salinas Police detectives, as of Friday, "do not believe this was an intentional act." and there is no further threat to the community.

Police added that a gun was recovered from the scene.

KION asked, since this incident was deemed "non-intentional," how was an elementary school girl near a loaded firearm? Furthermore, will anyone be charged with her death?

Salinas Police answered by saying, "This incident remains under investigation, and any outcomes will be determined as a result of the investigation's findings."

There are no further details at this time.