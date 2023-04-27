Police: Creekside Elementary School student shot and killed in Salinas, was “not an intentional act”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they found an 11-year-old girl was found with a single gunshot wound, who later died on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and the fire department arrived on the 1600 block of Georgetown Way for a call of a juvenile needing medical attention. That's when officers found an 11-year-old girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Salinas Police detectives believe this " was not an intentional act," and there is no further threat to the community.

There are no further details at this time.