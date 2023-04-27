New Greenfield Chief of Police appointed

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Greenfield announced that they had appointed a new Chief of Police.

Captain Guillermo "Bill" Mixer will be the Chief of Police effective Thursday. Mixer is replacing former Chief Gregory Allen, who retired on March 10, 2023, after 45 years in law enforcement.

“I am excited at the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Greenfield Police Department and serve the community of Greenfield. I’m eager to get started on this exciting journey as the next Police Chief.”

Chief Mixer started his journey in law enforcement with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1995. Mixer left the department in 2014 and moved to Monterey County to join the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. He eventually landed a job as a Sergeant in early 2021 before being promoted to captain in September of 2021.

Chief Mixer spent the last 17 months as Acting Police Chief.

Mixer holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science from the University of San Diego in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. Mixer also received a Professional Certificate in Management from the University of Notre Dame.

Chief Mixer will be officially sworn in on May 26. The ceremony will be held at Greenfield City Hall, located at 599 El Camino Real, at 2 p.m.