MoneySign Suede found murdered at Soledad Correctional Training Facility

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad are investigating the death of one of its inmates-- Jaime Brugada Valdez. Valdez is also known as the rapper MoneySign Suede.

The 22-year-old was found with stab wounds in the shower after being unaccounted for during a routine count just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Medical staff performed life-saving measures, but he passed away 5 minutes after he was found.

He was serving two years and eight months for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with a conviction of a violent felony.

Originally from Huntington Park, Valdez was an up-and-coming rapper with a quarter million followers on Instagram and over 7 million Youtube views on his most popular music video.