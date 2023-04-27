Hollister Police Department to host a children’s bike rodeo

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Hollister Police Department will be hosting a children's bike rodeo on Sunday May 7.

The bike rodeo will take place at Hollister High School from 9 a.m. to noon. It is for children ages 5 and up and there is space for 30 kids. Children are encouraged to bring their own bike.

There will be agility courses, bike games and raffle prizes. Families who are interested in signing up their kids can register here.