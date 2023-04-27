Graphic design students at North Salinas High School to help illustrate children’s book

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Graphic design students at North Salinas High School will be designing illustrations for a children's book with the City of Salinas.

The children's book will be about Amor Salinas which is a movement to beautify and educate members of the community to love the City of Salinas.

Students that are in Jennifer Ghastin's graphic design class took a field trip to the various landmarks and locations around Salinas. The students will be making illustrations to showcase various Salinas landmarks.