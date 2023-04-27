Skip to Content
Graphic design students at North Salinas High School to help illustrate children’s book

North Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Graphic design students at North Salinas High School will be designing illustrations for a children's book with the City of Salinas.

The children's book will be about Amor Salinas which is a movement to beautify and educate members of the community to love the City of Salinas.

Students that are in Jennifer Ghastin's graphic design class took a field trip to the various landmarks and locations around Salinas. The students will be making illustrations to showcase various Salinas landmarks.

Three students at North Salinas High School wearing Amor Salinas T-Shirts. Photo courtesy of North Salinas High School
Derrick Ow

