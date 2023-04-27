Donations for Pajaro victims getting prepped

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- Volunteer groups are getting things ready to help people in the community of Pajaro refurnish their homes.

Loads of goods were sent this morning. They were dropped off at a building rented out by the non-profit "All In Monterey."

The goal is to donate the items like mattresses and other home goods to the people of Pajaro who lost their belongings in March after the levee breach. Other groups like rotary district 5230 and Global Empowerment Mission were a part of the preparations.

The idea is to have the items at a central location where people can arrive and pick out the things they need and feel less like a donation or handout line.

Director of West Coast Operations for G.E.M. Elizabeth Jernberg explained their overall goal saying, "So we can help these families rebuild their homes to be a home, and that seemed to be the biggest cry was they want their family home, and they want their home to feel like a home."

Founder and President of All-In Monterey County Tanya Kosta talked about their side of the contribution.

"My part in this is just making sure that families come in; they feel like our guests," Kosta said. "I want to take away the distribution. I want to take away the anxiety. I want to take away standing in line to get something at the end of it."

The storefront donation center will be an invitation-only event for the people of Pajaro, and the organizations will go through a verification process to ensure those impacted are pointed to what they need.

All-In Monterey will open a daycare center for families with children so the parents can focus on getting what they need.

All-In Monterey County and G.E.M. accept donations if you want to contribute.