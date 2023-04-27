Capitola businesses enjoying more customers as warm weather arrives

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- With this warm weather comes a crowd at the beach, but more importantly, the sun brings people and money to businesses that struggled with floods earlier this year.

“Oh, it was a struggle. We lost this back wall," said Joshua Whitby, the Manager of Zelda's. "Everything from the boards up on the deck was gone. Tables, heaters, chairs, everything."

The waves and warm weather are a welcome sight. Capitola Village is officially back in, with drinks being poured at the bar.

“We just opened last week on Wednesday, three and a half months of putting it all back together,” said Whitby

People are enjoying their favorite spots that are open for the first time since January.

“You know the beach still has remnants of the storm, but we’re coming back and going to enjoy the beach again,” said Marcus Evans, who lives in Capitola Village.

“With this nice and sunshine weather coming out, it’s going to just get phenomenally packed and busy down here, and just know we’re open again," said Whitby "All of us are down here. We’re ready to go.”

The locals are ready to get back out into the beach and savor the waves.

“The storm was very unfortunate, um it’s tough to see your community go through something like that, but I think that, you know, in times of trouble, it’s nice to see the community come together and things picking back up," said Evans.