SPCA Monterey County caring for 20 rescued opossum babies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County wants to remind everyone that opossums hold babies in their pouches every spring, and some are hit by cars or attacked by dogs while looking for food.

If they are not rescued, these babies are as good as dead if their mother is killed. The shelter says it is currently caring for 20 rescued babies.

"Many were found orphaned in people’s backyards. Some were rescued after their mother was attacked by dogs or cats. One was found with a rodent trap stuck to its hand and will likely require one finger to be amputated," said the shelter.

The shelter says you can help the babies if you happen to hit one or see one lying on the side of the road. If the opossum is alive but injured, please call us at 831-264-5427 or visit spcamc.org/wildlife.

If the opossum is recently deceased, and if you are in a location where you are safe from other vehicles, please check to see if the opossum is male or female. Their anatomy is easily apparent.

If the opossum is female, use gloves and a towel, rag, or washcloth to gently open the pouch and check for babies. They can be as small as honey bees, but they will be pink and squirming. If you find babies, please call us for help. Please don’t attempt to remove the babies yourself as you could seriously injure their tiny mouths. Be sure to always wash your hands afterwards.

"The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center requests your assistance helping us save these tiny babies. We know this is unpleasant to think about, but your help can save lives. Opossum babies can survive for several hours after their mother dies," said the shelter.

Last year SPCA Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center cared for 130 opossum babies.

"Opossums are North America’s only marsupial. They are beneficial to our local environment, as they eat pests like cockroaches, mice, rats, snails, and slugs, and just one opossum can consume up to 5,000 ticks in a single season," said the shelter.