Salinas teen arrested for unregistered firearm and sexual contact with a minor

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said a convicted felon was arrested Wednesday morning for possessing a ghost gun and sexual contact with a minor.

At around 4:50 a.m., Koree Houston Walker, 18, from Salinas, was found illegally parked on the 100 block of Robin Drive. Police said Walker was engaged in unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

It was revealed that Walker was a convicted felon and was in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. The firearm had no serial number and an illegal high-capacity magazine, said police.

Walker was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for felony charges of having a large capacity magazine, violation of probation for possession of a firearm, and prohibited ownership of ammo.

He was also charged with two misdemeanors for sex with a minor at least three younger than him, said the Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $40,000.