Monterey Fire Department responding to structure fire on English Avenue

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Fire Department said it is battling a structure fire on the 500 block of English Avenue on Wednesday.

Seven units are on the scene, including 23 firefighters and the Monterey Police Department. Firefighters were dispatched at around 4:38 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a preliminary investigation makes it look like it started on the deck of the 2nd floor, said Monterey Fire. Then the fire worked its way inside, and that's where firefighters encountered the flames.

The main unit is damaged, and people living two units to the side of the building will be relocated.

Red Cross has been called to assist victims. There is no number on how many people were displaced.

People that were in the building got out safely, but a cat died.

This is a developing story.