Monterey County installing stop sign on Boronda at Calle Del Adobe

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Monterey Department of Public Works, Facilities and Parks is informing the community that beginning on May 3, 2023, work will begin on a new stop sign at the intersection of Boranda Road and Calle Del Adobe.

The county said the stop sign would be finished that same day, and the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should expect some delays during that time.

The county will also install lines and legend markings at the location on the map.