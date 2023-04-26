Monterey County extends COVID-19 Funeral and Burial Assistance Program for undocumented residents ￼

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a 5-0 vote, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors extended the county's Funeral and Burial Assistance Program for undocumented county residents on Tuesday, per Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Residents who do not qualify for the federal FEMA program can apply for the county one until October 31, 2023.

There is a balance of $100,000, and residents can receive a maximum of $9,000. According to Alejo, residents who have cost receipts of a past service can also apply for assistance.

Any questions can be directed to the county phone number at 831-356-3137 and can be reached Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The federal funeral and burial program will end on September 30, 2025. That program is also limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and is retroactive for funerals as of January 20, 2020, per the county.

For information on the federal program on who is eligible and what paperwork is required, click here.