Monterey apartment complex fire leaves seven displaced and a cat dead

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Fire Department said an apartment complex fire broke out on the 500 block of English Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Seven units were on the scene, including 23 firefighters and the Monterey Police Department. Firefighters were dispatched at around 4:38 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a preliminary investigation makes it look like it started on the deck of the 2nd floor, said Monterey Fire. Then the fire worked its way inside, and that's where firefighters encountered the flames.

The main unit is damaged, and people living two units to the side of the building were relocated.

Seven people (including five people and two kids) are being provided assistance from the Red Cross. "Red Cross volunteers have provided individual assistance to care for the immediate needs of those displaced (food, clothing, shelter), as well as blankets and personal hygiene kits," said the Red Cross.

People that were in the building got out safely, but a cat died.