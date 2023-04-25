Soledad man arrested for shooting at car on Highway 101 near Soledad with BB gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they arrested a man allegedly involved with shooting at a vehicle Tuesday morning.

CHP arrived and found the victim on the exit of Highway 101 in Gonzales. He was waiting for CHP and told them someone had shot at his gray sedan at around 6:53 a.m. in the Soledad area of Highway 101.

The victim described the suspect's car as a gray pickup truck. CHP identified the shots as ones fired from a BB gun.

CHP arrived at the 300 block of Brittlebush Street in Soledad, and residents told CHP that Daniel Ruiz Vargas, 25, was driving the vehicle at the time. Vargas was contacted by CHP at his workplace on the 110 block of Alpine Drive and was arrested.