Man arrested for two alleged strong arm robberies in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they made an arrest of a man allegedly responsible for two strong armed robberies over the weekend.

Police said Christopher Lamar Anderson, 32, of Marina, was allegedly responsible for robberies that occurred on April 21 and April 23. He was arrested Tuesday and was positively identified by both victims as the person who robbed them.

The first incident took place on Friday at around 5:15 p.m., said police. A juvenile was approached in the area of Locke-Paddon Park near Reservation Road, and Anderson demanded money with the threat if the victim didn't give him money, they would be assaulted.

The second incident took place on Sunday at around 9:45 a.m. when a victim said they had been threatened on the 265 block of Reservation Road. There were similarities to both cases, and this led to Anderson's arrest.

Anderson was booked into Monterey County Jail for attempted robbery, criminal threats, parole violation, violation of probation and elder abuse.