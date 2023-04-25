Skip to Content
Highspeed chase through Santa Cruz County results in arrest of four in stolen car

CHP Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said they made four arrests Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase ended on the 41st Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 1.

CHP said that at around 1:49 a.m., they tried stopping a 2017 Hyundai Tucson going at a high speed on Highway 1 north of Buena Vista Drive. The car refused to pull over, and a chase began.

CHP said the car exceeded 100 miles per hour and drove recklessly while swerving in and out of lanes. The car then turned around and merged onto northbound Highway 1.

CHP had a spike strip set up in the Capitola area, which successfully immobilized the vehicle. The car had two flat tires and stopped on the 41st Avenue ramp to northbound Highway 1, per CHP.

Four men got out of the car and into the planter area of the on-ramp. All four suspects were arrested by CHP.

Officers found a Ruger .40 caliber handgun while the suspects were running. CHP said the Hyundai was reported missing out of Oakland on April 11, 2023.

The suspects were identified as Josue Fernando Valdez Amezcua, the driver (27), Lester Jonatan Villatoro (31), Hector Alexander Garcia Hernandez (23) and Edward Jimenez (29), all from Oakland.

