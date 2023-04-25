Greenfield students help police set up cones that blew over
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police wanted to acknowledge two Mary Chapa Academy students who went above and beyond to help one of their officers.
On Monday, an officer monitored after-school traffic when some traffic cones blew over due to wind.
Anthony and Alieen helped Officer Nunez by picking up the cones and putting them back in their place.
We are truly grateful for the remarkable sense of civic responsibility displayed by Anthony and Aileen. Their willingness to go above and beyond in lending a helping hand is a testament to the values of our community. It is individuals like them who make a positive impact and inspire others to do the same.
We want to thank Anthony and Aileen for being an outstanding example of kindness and community spirit. Their actions, no matter how small the act, make a difference!Greenfield Police