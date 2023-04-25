Applications for Live Oak affordable housing now open

LIVE OAK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County announced that rental applications for Beinstar Plaza are now open.

The affordable housing is located at 1520 Capitola Road. The project will be completed in the Fall, said the county.

The 56 units are part of a 3.7-acre housing and health hub located on former redevelopment property once owned by Santa Cruz County. The County contributed more than $7.5 million toward the housing units.

You can apply here. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 12, 2023.

If you have any questions, you can call (831) 318-6061 or email bienestarplaza@midpen-housing.org.

Applications may be submitted online or turned in at the temporary leasing office at St. Stephens Apartments, 2510 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Applications will be picked at random through a lottery system.

"Bienestar Plaza includes 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite laundry facilities and bike room, a courtyard & children’s play area, onsite resident services, events, and a community room with lounge area," said the county.