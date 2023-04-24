Skip to Content
today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Structure fire breaks out in Soquel, surrounding area evacuated and no injuries reported

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Monday morning, a structure fire broke out on the 2700 block of South Rodeo Gulch Road, leading to the surrounding area being evacuated.

The fire originated around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office helped out in evacuating several homes and businesses in the area out of precaution.

The Sheriff's Office did say that there were no injuries reported. The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County is investigating the fire as an accidental fire.

