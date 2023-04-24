Skip to Content
Police: Man arrested for attempting to murder two people sitting in their car in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said a man had been booked into Monterey County jail for attempted murder Sunday.

Abraham Diaz, 24, allegedly approached two friends, ages 20 and 29, sitting in a car at McGowan Circle. They began to argue, and the two victims exited the vehicle. That's when Diaz punched one of the men and pulled out a folding knife with a 6" inch blade, said police.

The 29-year-old raised his right arm to defend himself and was slashed, and he suffered a small cut on his arm, said police. Diaz slashed the 20-year-old and left a small cut above his left ear.

Diaz then ran away, but witnesses led officers to his location. He was arrested, and the knife was found, said police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Diaz was booked and charged with attempted murder and attack with a deadly weapon, according to Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $1,030,000.

