Phase 1 of Pajaro clean up ends, residents still in need of trash removal

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said today was the last clean up day for Phase 1 in Pajaro -- but many people said they still have a lot more trash to throw out.

Garbage trucks could be seen picking up trash on the streets in Pajaro Monday morning.

Jose Zenteno was one of many people who had to throw away many of his belongings.

"We threw away beds, sofas... a fan," said Zentano. "Everything that has do with house essentials."

His next-door neighbor also lost a lot.

"The flood affected two beds, the garage, and everything got ruined," said Eduardo Reyes Inocencio.

Monterey County said crews will be out until all the garbage gets picked up today. They said -- as of right now -- 15 ½ million pounds of trash have been picked up in Pajaro.

But people in Pajaro said the last day of phase 1 clean-up wasn't enough.

"I think they should've waited a little longer because I've talked to my neighbors, and they tell me they're still waiting to hear back from their insurance to start working on what they need to work on," said Zenteno.

Monterey County said they will recount the number of pounds of trash they picked up today. They also have no estimated date when phase 2 of the clean up will start.