CAL FIRE awarded $5 million in funding to help with CZU Lightning Complex Fire recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL Fire announced Monday that they received $142.6 million to help fund statewide projects intended to enhance carbon storage while restoring the health and resilience of existing and recently burned California forests.

One of the projects funded was the Calforests CZU Lightning Post Fire Recovery Phase 1. The project was awarded $5 million, and 115,000 trees are to be planted.

The project has five treatment areas within the CZU Lightning Complex near several devastated San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties state parks. Treatments include mastication; control of competing vegetation using a pre- and post-herbicide treatment; planting of native trees; and control of exotic invasive plants. Treated areas will be resilient to natural disturbance, fostering long-term carbon sequestration, timber products, healthy watersheds, and forest-dependent wildlife habitat. CAL FIRE

