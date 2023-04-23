Salinas Fire rescues family of four from an apartment complex fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family of four is safe on Sunday after they were rescued by Salinas Fire from a second floor apartment that was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were called out to a structure fire at an apartment complex on Rosarita Drive around 2:28 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene to smoke and flames coming from the second story apartment complex. Crews realized that a family of four was trapped on the upstairs balcony as they were trying to escape.

Balcony where the family of four was rescued from. Photo courtesy of Salinas Fire.

A ladder was used to rescue the family safely from the balcony. However, a cat did die in the fire.

The neighboring units do remain salvageable but the cause of the fire still remains under investigation.